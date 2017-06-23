sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,75 Euro		-0,55
-3,37 %
WKN: A2AP4X ISIN: US87184Q1076 Ticker-Symbol: 0S9 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC15,75-3,37 %