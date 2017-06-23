VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX: DNT)(LMA: DNT) ("Candente Copper" and/or the "Company" ) is pleased to provide the voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2017.

The director nominees were presented in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 01, 2017, and shareholders re-elected all directors nominated by management. The directors will serve until the next annual general meeting of the Company. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee For Withheld ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Joanne C. Freeze 93.63% 6.37% Sean I. Waller 94.09% 5.91% Michael J. Thicke 97.67% 2.33% Andres J. Milla 98.05% 1.95% John E. Black 98.06% 1.94% George Elliott 97.87% 2.13% Federico L. Oviedo 98.05% 1.95%

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is currently focused on its 100% owned Canariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Canariaco Norte deposit as well as the Canariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

