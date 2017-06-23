Japan Renewable Energy (JRE) has broken ground on a new solar plant east of Tokyo.The company began building the project in May in Inashiki, Ibaraki prefecture. Upon completion in December 2018, the array will annually generate enough electricity for roughly 4,435 homes. All electricity will be sold to regional utility Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) for a period of 20 years, according to an online statement. The Tokyo-based developer - which was established by Goldman Sachs in 2012 to invest about ¥300 billion ($2.7 billion) in solar, biomass and wind power projects through the end of this year - did not reveal which company will provide the 54,300 solar panels that will be installed ...

