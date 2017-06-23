Global Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Analysis, By Plating (Chrome, Nickel), By Plastic (ABS, ABS/PC, PEI, PBT, LCP, PEEK, PP, Nylon/Polyamide), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Utilities, Electronics) And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global plating on plastics market is expected to reach USD 777.27 million by 2025

Rising applications in automotive and electronics industry has been a major factor driving the market growth. POP involves plating a metal such as chrome, nickel and others onto a polymer substrate. It is done in order to deliver functional and decorative benefits to the resin.

Plating ability has an inverse relation with the chemical resistance of the polymer substrate, which means higher the chemical resistance, the more difficult it is to plate. Thus, manufacturers prefer ABS for plating. ABS was estimated as the largest plastic category in 2016 and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Other popular plastic types include ABS/PC, PBT, PEEK and others.

Applications in electronics are expected to register the fastest growth over the next eight years with an estimated CAGR of around 8.1% from 2017 to 2025. Added benefits of metal to the plastic substrate enhance the overall strength, aesthetic appearance and corrosion resistance of the product. The finished product is light weight and is ideal to be used in automotive, electronics and other end use industries. Increasing environmental concerns and need for cheaper light weight vehicles is posing higher demand for POP market. The application areas of POP are also expanding in utilities, medical devices and consumer goods owing to their wide benefits.

Key players including Atotech, Cybershield, Dow Chemical and Sharrets Plating Inc. dominated the global plating on plastics market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Plating on Plastics Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

4 Plating on Plastics Market: Plating Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5 Plating on Plastics Market: Plastic Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6 Plating on Plastics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7 Plating on Plastics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profiles

Atotech

Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd.

Phillips Plating Corporation

Precision Plating (Aust) Pty Ltd.

MPC Plating Inc.

Quality Plated Products Ltd.

Classic Chrome Plating Inc.

Sharrets Plating Inc.

MacDermid Incorporated

Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd

P.O. P Plating On Plastic AB

JCU Corporation

Grauer & Weil ( India ) Limited

) Limited Cybershield Inc.

ENS Technology

