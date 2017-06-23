Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Watsco's Business Unit Acquires 35% Stake in HVAC Distributor Russell Sigler

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Unit of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WSO. The Company announced on June 21, 2017, that its business unit has acquired 35% stake in Tolleson, Arizona based Russell Sigler Inc. The acquisition was made by Watson's Carrier Enterprise business unit, a joint venture between Watsco and Carrier. The all-cash investment is valued at approximately $63.6 million. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on WSO. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WSO

As part of the agreement, Watsco has exclusive rights to acquire an additional stake in Russell Sigler from its shareholders who opt to sell their holdings in the future. The acquisition is part of Watsco's long-term business strategy to invest in partner Companies that have an established business and help Watsco to expand its footprint in the Western region of US.

Commenting on the acquisition of the stake in Russell Sigler, Albert Nahmad, Chairman and CEO of Watsco, said:

"One of the great stories and legacies of a family business in our industry is that of Russell Sigler. He built a great business, raised a wonderful family, and was a true legend in every sense of the word. The Sigler organization has our respect, admiration, and commitment to providing ideas and assistance to build on its historical success. It is truly an honor to become part of the Sigler family."

About Russell Sigler

Russell Sigler was established in 1950 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has been an independent HVAC distributor since then. It is one of the largest distributors for Carrier and Bryant and has 30 locations in the Southwestern US including Arizona, California, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, and portions of Texas. The Company's Replacement Components Division also has direct replacement parts for Carrier and Bryant equipment under the Factory-Authorized label (FAP). Apart from these, the Company sells residential and commercial HVAC equipment and parts, supplies and accessories sourced from over 700 vendors. Its business services over 10,000 customers and has annual sales of approximately $650 million.

About Watsco

Watsco was founded by William Wagner and started off as Wagner Tools in 1947 as a heating and cooling equipment and door and window parts manufacturer. Watsco became a publicly traded Company and took on the current name in 1963. It was later listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994. Albert H. Nahmad has been with the Company since 1972 after acquiring controlling interest from William Wagner. The Company has grown aggressively through a number of strategic acquisitions over the years.

Watsco is currently the largest distributor of air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry. It has over 5,050 employees and nearly 88,000 active customers. Watsco is present across 565 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico with additional market coverage on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Company's revenues for FY 2016 were $4.2 billion.

About Watsco's Carrier Enterprise Unit

Watsco's Carrier Enterprise unit distributes Carrier, Bryant, and Payne brands of residential, light-commercial, and applied commercial HVAC products. It is also the premier Aftermarket distributor and offers top Aftermarket brands of parts, supplies, installation accessories, tools, and instruments. The business unit has over 1,600 trained HVAC professionals across 150+ locations across 28 states in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and covers Latin America and the Caribbean via exports.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $155.10, marginally rising 0.45% from its previous closing price of $154.40. A total volume of 436.40 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 294.43 thousand shares. Watsco's stock price surged 6.21% in the last three months, 3.36% in the past six months, and 14.85% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 4.71%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 30.21 and has a dividend yield of 2.71%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $5.54 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily