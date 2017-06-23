Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Uni-Pixel Announces Collaboration with GIS; Will Develop Touch Sensors for Flexible Display Devices

Research Desk Line-up: Orion Energy Systems Post Earnings Coverage

Xtouch Sensor Trials

Uni-Pixel is a leading provider of flexible touch sensor films for touch-based products. The Company conducted multiple tests on its Xtouch sensors according to an announcement made on February 07, 2017. Uni-Pixel stated that the Xtouch sensors were folded and opened more than 200,000 times at a 2-millimeter radius at the fold. During the test duration and at the conclusion of the tests, no damage was observed to the Xtouch sensors. Additionally, no degradation in the performance of Xtouch sensors was observed post the completion of the tests.

There comes an underlying demand for a thin and pliable cover lens with flexible displays. Uni-Pixel finds its Diamond Guard scratch resistant cover lens technology, accretive to its flexible display portfolio. The cover lens is applied in a very thin layer and will bend and fold seamlessly, so as to protect the underlying touch sensor metal mesh from abrasion damage. According to the Company, the Xtouch sensor can operate under the temperature range of 00C, to 700C.

The Collaboration

Under the collaboration with GIS, a Taiwan-based, subsidiary of Foxconn, Uni-Pixel will deliver development stage sensors for integrated touch display solutions in the mobile phone, Notebook PC, 2-in-1 laptop, and tablet markets to global customers, which includes multiple major PC and smartphone brands. GIS is a long-standing commercial partner for Uni-Pixel on the advanced technology development of flexible touch screen devices. The Company additionally views multiple growth opportunities and greater scale of business through this agreement with GIS. During Q1 FY17, Uni-Pixel entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIS, to negotiate a definitive agreement. However, the parties were unable to come to an equitable agreement by the expiration date of April 17, 2017.

Jalil Sheikh, CEO of Uni-Pixel, stated recently that Uni-Pixel has already demonstrated to a major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that the Xtouch sensors deliver optimal performance, even with a lens coating as minute as five microns. According to the Company, Xtouch sensors are probably the only sensors available that operate effectively with such a thin cover lens.

On March 22, 2017, Uni-Pixel, a provider of Performance Engineered Films to the touch screen and flexible electronics markets, entered into an agreement with a major US-based PC maker to deliver Xtouch screen sensors on multiple year basis. This agreement offered Uni-Pixel the scale to share product development roadmaps and engage on the path to innovation. Also, under the agreement, Uni- Pixel granted the customer the right to request limited, exclusive early access to certain technology development advancements.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, Uni-Pixel's stock closed the trading session at $0.38, falling 1.27%. A total volume of 1.60 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.19 million shares. The stock currently has a market cap of $24.96 million.

