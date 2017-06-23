

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion to extend the current therapeutic indication for Soliris (eculizumab) to include the treatment of refractory generalized myasthenia gravis in patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive. The final decision from the European Commission is anticipated in the third quarter of 2017.



The CHMP based its opinion on clinical data from the Phase 3 REGAIN study and its long-term extension study.



