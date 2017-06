JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's wage growth accelerated for the first time in thirteen months in May, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Friday.



The wage cost index climbed 7.8 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 4.9 percent rise in April.



On a monthly basis, wage index rose 3.2 percent from April, when it edged down by 0.2 percent.



The real wage index increased 6.0 percent annually and 0.2 percent monthly in May.



