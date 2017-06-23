

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization increased for a third straight month in June to its highest level in nearly nine years, figures from the Turkish central bank showed Friday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 79 percent from 78.8 percent in May. The rate was the highest since September 2008, when it was 79.6 percent.



Separate data from the bank showed that the business confidence rebounded in June, rising to 112.4 form 109.2 in May.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the confidence reading climbed to 108.8 in June from 104.8 in May.



