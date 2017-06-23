NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), a client of NNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication is entitled "Diverse Opportunities Aplenty for Investors Interested in the Marijuana Market." The editorial highlights the assorted investment options in the burgeoning marijuana sector.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/diverse-opportunities-aplenty-investors-interested-marijuana-market/

"The growth of the legal marijuana market has been bigger and faster than the growth of the dot-com industry in its heyday, experts say. ... The rapid growth within this developing market is constantly creating new opportunities as laws change, new cannabis enterprises open up, and service needs emerge for those businesses. There are plenty of prime investment opportunities -- both in companies that handle the marijuana plant and in companies that don't.

"One increasingly recognizable marijuana play is SinglePoint (SING) which plays a role in a variety of sectors, including payments, technology, hydroponics and gardening, and more. Among its present endeavors, SinglePoint recently announced (http://nnw.fm/7XlMo) an initiative to develop a bitcoin payment solution for cannabis businesses, which due to federal restrictions and bank reluctance, are currently 'unbankable' and must deal in cash only. SinglePoint has partnered with First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (BITCF) to create a proprietary bitcoin payment solution that can be easily implemented in any point-of-sale machine via a simple download, enabling marijuana users to purchase cannabis products using credit and debit cards independent of banks and the FDIC.

"SinglePoint further operates the www.SingleSeed.com subsidiary, which is focused on the online sale of cannabis products to dispensaries and has become a leading resource for dispensaries that are seeking merchant payment processing solutions and other business tools. Through SingleSeed payments, SinglePoint offers payment solutions for cannabis businesses that include mobile marketing and payment solutions like cashless ATM, Pay-by-Text™ and text message marketing."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile, www.twitter.com/_SinglePoint_, www.linkedin.com/company/SinglePoint and www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

