LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Amerian Leisure Holdings Inc.'s (OTC: AMLH) GG Media Network is pleased to announce, Jordan Edelson has signed with the Company as a member of the board of directors.

Jordan Edelson is the Founder and chief executive officer of Appetizer Mobile LLC, one of the leading mobile application development agencies in New York City. His team has created over 200 mobile and digital experiences for major brands all over the world, including the NBA, Joe Girardi, Kim Kardashian, Interscope Records, Epic Records, Lady Gaga, Montessorium, 50 Cent and more. Regarded as an expert in the mobile and digital industries, Edelson has been featured in Forbes, Bloomberg TV, ABC News and Fox Business among other major media outlets. Under his leadership, Appetizer Mobile has been named one of the Top 10 Mobile App Developer in the U.S. for 7 consecutive years and in 2015 was named among Forbes Magazine's coveted 30 Under 30 list.

"It is an honor to have Jordan join our team," said Christian Bishop, chief executive officer, GG Media Network. "We are assembling a mindtrust of experts in the digital, gaming and esports space who can further inform our initiatives for assertive growth through operations and joint ventures with industry influencers. Jordan's experience and industry savvy will be invaluable to our company and our shareholders."

About Jordan Edelson

Mr. Edelson has a long history as an entrepreneur. From the age of 17 he started turning his passion for gaming, technology and communications into leading business ventures, launching multiple companies including, Game Broadcasting Live, a digital streaming video game broadcasting channel that premiered on Time Square's Jumbotron screens, and eSportsTV, a portal for streaming live electronic sports and professional video gaming broadcasts.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Edelson also served as Chief Technology Officer of H3 Enterprises Inc., the first publicly traded Hip-Hop company which created technology infused Hip Hop themed restaurants.

Mr. Edelson graduated from The University at Albany with a B.A. in communications and minor in business and sociology.

About GG Media Network

GG Media Network is an esports production company that is redefining how news and information about esports and gaming are covered and shared. Unlike any other company, GG Media Network provides the tools and resources for gamers, fans and enthusiasts to connect and interact with the games they love and the content that feeds their passion. In 2017, GG Media Network acquired American Leisure Holdings Inc. (OTC: AMLH).

To learn more about GG Media Network visit our website: www.GGMediaNetwork.com. Get to know us, Like GG Media Network on Facebook: @GGMediaNetwork and follow us on Twitter: @GGMediaNetwork and @MrCBishop.

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this site other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The site information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used on this site, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic conditions.

Federal securities laws, such as Rules 10b-5 and 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") as well as Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), and state Blue Sky laws, require issuers to provide adequate current information to the public markets. With a view to encouraging compliance with these laws, OTC Markets Group has created these OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. We use the basic disclosure information provided by OTC Pink companies under these guidelines to designate the appropriate tier in the OTC Pink marketplace: Current, Limited or No Information. OTC Markets Group may require companies with securities designated as Caveat Emptor to make additional disclosures in order to qualify for OTC Pink Current Information tier.

CONTACTS:



Media

D. Nikki Wheeler

Chief Communications Officer, GG Media Network

Nikki@GGMediaNetwork.Com



Investor Relations

Investors@GGMediaNetwork.com



