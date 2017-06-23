Global Polybutadiene Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 - Focus on Tire Manufacturing, Polymer Modification, Industrial Rubber Manufacturing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polybutadiene Market Analysis By Product (Low Cis, High Cis, High Vinyl, High Trans), By Application (Tire Manufacturing, Polymer Modification, Industrial Rubber Manufacturing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global polybutadiene market is expected to reach USD 5.83 billion by 2025

The rising demand for synthetic rubber in automobile tire manufacture is expected to boost market growth for polybutadiene.

The high demand for polybutadiene can be attributed to properties such as abrasion resistance, high resilience and cut growth resistance. It is used in combination with other rubbers for the manufacture of tires, industrial products, and consumer products. Tire manufacturing is the major application segment in the market. Manufacturers are also exploring downstream potential as the price of polybutadiene in these applications is more stable.

The demand is high in Asia Pacific owing to the presence of a robust application industry. The presence of companies such as JSR Corporation and Reliance Industries Ltd. is driving market growth in this region.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



High cis derivative is expected to be the fastest growing product segment registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025 owing to increased demand from tire manufacturing industry

Polymer modification application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025 due to increased demand for modified polymers and golf balls

North America accounted for 22.4% of the polybutadiene market in 2016 courtesy presence of major tire manufacturers including Goodyear, Cooper Tires and Pro-line

The demand in Middle East & Africa is expected to witness below average growth rates on account of price volatility as a result of reduced crude oil production

& is expected to witness below average growth rates on account of price volatility as a result of reduced crude oil production Manufacturers have now switched from nickel-butadiene rubber facility to neodymium-rubber facility due to increased demand for high cis derivatives used in the manufacture of high performance tires

In 2014, Trinseo converted its Nickel Butadiene Rubber (Ni-BR) production facility in Schkopau, Germany , to Neodymium Butadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)

