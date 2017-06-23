CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Inventronics Limited ("Inventronics" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IVX), a designer and manufacturer of custom enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable and other industries in North America, today announced the appointment of Ms. Nicole Maruzzo and Mr. Michael Martin to its board of directors and the resignation of Ms. Tracy Dobson. Ms. Dobson resigned her position to allow for the appointment of Ms. Maruzzo.

Ms. Maruzzo is a senior accounting manager with Cineplex Inc., a Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") listed entertainment company. Prior to that position, Ms. Maruzzo was a finance manager with Onex Corporation, a TSX listed private equity firm and holding company. Ms. Maruzzo is a Chartered Professional Accountant and she holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo.

Mr. Martin is the Chief Financial Officer with Empire Industries Ltd., a TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") listed company focused on building media-based attractions for the theme park industry worldwide. Prior to that position, Mr. Martin was the Controller with a technology company catering to concert, theatrical and corporate productions. Mr. Martin is a Chartered Professional Accountant and he holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Saint Mary's University.

The appointment of the Ms. Maruzzo and Mr. Martin as directors of Inventronics is subject to the approval of the TSXV. If TSXV approval is not received both Ms. Maruzzo and Mr. Martin have agreed to resign as directors of Inventronics.

Inventronics has also received notice from the TSXV that the TSXV has issued a bulletin reclassifying the Company as a Tier 2 issuer on the TSXV. The reclassification of the Company as a Tier 2 issuer resulted from Inventronics no longer meeting TSXV continued listing requirements for a Tier 1 issuer. The reclassification of the Company as a Tier 2 issuer will not have any impact on shareholders of the Company and the common shares of Inventronics will continue to trade under the symbol IVX on the TSXV.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures custom enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, electric utility, cable television, electronics and computer services industries in North America. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX."

