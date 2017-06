CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada is set to publish Canada consumer price inflation for May at 8:30 am ET Friday. The loonie traded mixed against its major opponents before the data. While the loonie fell against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the aussie.



The loonie was worth 1.4780 against the euro, 84.13 against the yen, 1.0011 against the aussie and 1.3228 against the greenback at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX