VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Allocadia, leader in Marketing Performance Management technology and creator of the RunMarketing movement was named the winner of the 2017 BC Tech Technology Impact Awards in Community Engagement at a gala event yesterday at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The Technology Impact Awards are the longest-running and largest technology award program in BC, celebrating the achievements of cutting-edge technology companies, people, and innovation that put the province on the map. These awards celebrate worldwide impact, world-class talent and one tight-knit community. The Community Engagement category recognizes companies that embrace corporate social responsibility.

"We're thrilled to recognize Allocadia as leaders of community engagement in BC," said Rocky Ozaki, VP Community at BC Tech. "The team is setting new standards for organizations to follow in building a corporate culture that engages employees, and has a positive impact on the community in which they live, work, and play."

"We believe BC is the best place to grow a technology company," said Kristine Steuart, CEO and Co-Founder of Allocadia. "With over 150,000 technology workers and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, the resources of BC have been a cornerstone of our success. Our team is committed to giving back, and fostering a strong, healthy community through corporate social responsibility. We're grateful to the BC Tech organization for recognizing our efforts, and offer congratulations to all the finalists and winners, who we consider part of our extended BC family."

Allocadia is dedicated to supporting a broad range of community initiatives through donations, strategic giving and employee volunteer activities. Most recently, the company participated in Vancouver's Tech Got Talent lip sync battle, raising money for local Vancouver charities.

As one of many growing tech companies in Vancouver, the company participates in events such as TechPong, raising funds for organizations in Vancouver's Downtown East Side alongside a number of neighboring tech companies. They also organize Quarterly Volunteer events, to give back as a team, with beneficiaries including The Vancouver Food Bank and the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The company empowers girls and women to pursue technology and entrepreneurship by supporting causes including Girls Learning Code, BeLikeAda, and the B.C. Science Fair Fun Run. Recently, Allocadia partnered with Simon Fraser University to send women in the School of Computing Science to attend technology conferences across North America. The company also provides an incubator space for women entrepreneurs, allowing them to use its downtown office space to accelerate growth and enable success.

To foster charitable donations, the company contributes to both local and national efforts through a staff matching fund with the help of Kiva and Chimp. By participating in Movember, a global organization committed to changing the face of men's health, the company has raised thousands for this cause. Finally, employees are encouraging to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle by participating in events such as the Vancouver Sun Run.

For the latest community news and more details about Allocadia's Community Engagement initiatives, visit the company's website.

About Allocadia

Allocadia is the leader in Marketing Performance Management and creators of the RunMarketing movement. The company's award-winning technology empowers marketers with confidence in their plans, investments, and ROI. Founded in 2006 by twin sisters Kristine Steuart and Katherine Berry, Allocadia today serves more than 10,000 marketers worldwide, managing over $20B in marketing investment to-date. Learn how leading marketing organizations at over 150 companies including Microsoft, Juniper Networks, VMware, Red Hat and Charles Schwab run the business of marketing at Allocadia.com.

About BC Tech

The BC Tech Association is guided by our mission to make BC the best place to grow a tech company. For more than 20 years, BC Tech has been providing opportunities for the tech industry to collaborate, learn, and grow together. We are dedicated to connecting companies, developing talent, sharing stories, and advocating on behalf of tech companies to keep our industry thriving.

