Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global walk-in refrigerator market to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing number of M&A. In the present market scenario, the services provided by the top vendors are being consolidated through M&A. These M&A are executed by a huge number of new technology-enabled entrants. The commercial walk-in refrigerator market comprises an array of international and regional vendors.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is need to control bacterial growth and extend shelf life of food. Contamination of food affects the safety and quality of the product. It is the most common reason for food poisoning. It can result in products being discarded, which could affect foodservice restaurants, hotels, and other end-users in terms of their turnovers. Food items such as meat, fish, and poultry tend to get infected with bacteria, such as Escherichia coli (E. Coli) and Salmonella when not stored properly, causing food contamination.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is compressor failure. Customers face problems with the maintenance of compressor pressure and also with the failure of the compressor. This causes huge losses of the products that are stored in the walk-in refrigerator. These problems can be avoided by observing the equipment and taking corrective action.
Key vendors
- Foster Refrigerator
- Kolpak
- Master-Bilt
- Nor-Lake
Other prominent vendors
- ABLE PRODUCTS
- American Panel Corporation
- Amerikooler
- Arctic Walk In Cooler & Freezers
- Beverage-Air Corporation
- Delfield
- Emerson Electric
- FRIGINOX
- Haier
- Honeywell
- Hussmann Corporation
- Imbera Foodservice
- Imperial Manufacturing Group
- Intertek Group
- Panasonic
- Precision Refrigeration
- SRC Refrigeration
- Victory Refrigeration
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by use
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
