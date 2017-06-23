Century Casinos Ranks First and Third in Community Choice Award in Edmonton, Alberta

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today that Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton won the "Metro Edmonton 2017 Community Choice Award" in the category "Best Casino/Slots". Century Casino St. Albert ranked third.

Metro is a source for local news in seven major Canadian cities, with newsrooms in Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Metro has a reach of close to two million people daily through its print editions, website, and mobile platforms and apps.

Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton offers 800 of the latest and most popular slot machines, 35 live gaming tables, a high limit room, a Poker room, a restaurant, bars, a showroom, a comedy club, a hotel as well as covered and non-covered parking.

Century Casino St. Albert is located between St. Albert and Edmonton. It features 413 slot machines, 11 live gaming tables, a popular restaurant, a meeting venue and ample parking.

Commenting on the news, the Company's Co CEOs Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger said: "It is remarkable that all our properties in Edmonton have been voted in the top three casinos in this highly competitive gaming market."

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company that operates worldwide. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the Century Casino in Calgary and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Casinos Europe GmbH ("CCE"), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of six casinos in Poland. The Company, through CCE, also holds a 75% ownership interest in both Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets!, the operator of the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting network in Southern Alberta, Canada. The Company operates 14 casinos onboard ships with four different cruise lines. The Company manages the operations of the casino at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino. The Company, through CCE, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company is currently developing Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton and a casino in Bath, England. The Company continues to pursue other international projects in various stages of development.

For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com. Century Casinos' common stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY.

