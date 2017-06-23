sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

175,85 Euro		-4,146
-2,30 %
WKN: 906614 ISIN: ZAE000015889 Ticker-Symbol: NNW 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
NASPERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NASPERS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
179,80
182,91
15:57
180,25
182,40
15:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NASPERS LIMITED
NASPERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NASPERS LIMITED175,85-2,30 %