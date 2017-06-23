Digital Home Food Delivery Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts & Analysis by (Software Only Marketplace, On-Demand Marketplace, Fully / Vertically Integrated) & by Region. Opportunities in the On-Demand Services Economy for Convenience Tech Start-Ups & Other Leading Companies.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Are you interested or involved in Digital Home Food Delivery?Visiongain has produced an in-depth market research report on the rapidly growing Digital Home Food Delivery market and its effect upon the wider Food Delivery Sector. Technologies such as software platforms, on-demand and vertically integrated platforms are covered, whilst profiles of leading national/regional markets offer you insights into region-specific opportunities and developments.

North America Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027:

• U.S. Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• Mexico Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

Europe Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027:

• Germany Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• U.K. Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• France Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• Italy Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• Netherlands Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

Asia-Pacific Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027:

• China Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• India Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• Australia & New Zealand Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

Rest of the World Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027:

• Brazil Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• GCC Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

• South Africa Digital Home Food Delivery Africa Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027

This report covers these regions, as well as analysing other factors that could affect Digital Home Food Delivery and the wider Food Delivery sector. By also covering the below submarkets, the report gives readers a concise overview of the market:

• Software Only Marketplaces Forecast 2017-2027

• On-Demand Marketplaces Forecast 2017-2027

• Fully Integrated / Vertically / Integrated Marketplaces Forecast 2017-2027

Detailed information on Digital Home Food Delivery can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of the market. The analysis supports visiongain's conclusions, and our market evaluations will help your company when considering the Digital Home Food Delivery market.

View detailed company profiles of key players within the market with analysis of the product portfolios and strategies.

• Deliveroo

• Doordash

• GrubHub Inc.

• Takeaway.com

• UberEats

• Seamless

• Delivery Hero GmbH

• Just Eat Plc

• Food panda GmbH

• Talabat.com

Target audience:

• Restaurant chains

• Independent restaurants

• Takeaway companies

• Food delivery networks

• On-demand service companies

• Online software developers

• App developers

• Logistics companies

• Food ingredient suppliers

• Technologists

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1887/Digital-Home-Food-Delivery-Market-Report-2017-2027

Companies Mentioned:

Alibaba

AmRest Holding SE

Avaya

Baidu Waimai

Baskin-Robbins

Blue Apron

Box8

Buenos Aires Delivery

Carl's Jr

Caviar

Dabbawalas

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero

DeliveryChef.in.

DiningIn.com, Inc.

Dominos

Ele.me

Facebook

Favor

Food On Click

Foodora

foodpanda

FreshMenu

Global Online Takeaway Group

Gobble

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Grab

GrabBike

Grain

Heineken

Holachef

Hope & Glory

Hungryhouse Holdings Limited

iFood

Jack in the Box.

Just Eat

Khosla Ventures

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

KMLEE Investments Inc.

La Nevera Roja

LABite.com, Inc

Lieferando

Lieferheld

Line0.com

Lohi Steakbar

lovefoodme.com

Mail.Ru Group

McDonald's

Menulog

Munchbox

Munchery

Obica,

Orderpad

Paypal

Peachd

PedidosYa

Pizza Express

Pizza Hut

Plated

Prezzo

Red Robin

RestauranteWeb

Restaurants on the Run, LLC

Rocket Internet

Runnr

Russian Delivery Club

Sequoia Capital

SpoonRocket

SprigMaple

Spring

Starship Technologies

Steuben's

Sushi Sasa

SV Angel

Take Eat Easy

Takeaway

Tencent

theHoneyycombers

Tommi's Burger Joint

Uber

Uber Eats

Waimai Chaoren

Whole Foods Market

Yemeksepeti

Yourdelivery

Zomato

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com