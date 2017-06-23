Digital Home Food Delivery Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts & Analysis by (Software Only Marketplace, On-Demand Marketplace, Fully / Vertically Integrated) & by Region. Opportunities in the On-Demand Services Economy for Convenience Tech Start-Ups & Other Leading Companies.
Are you interested or involved in Digital Home Food Delivery?Visiongain has produced an in-depth market research report on the rapidly growing Digital Home Food Delivery market and its effect upon the wider Food Delivery Sector. Technologies such as software platforms, on-demand and vertically integrated platforms are covered, whilst profiles of leading national/regional markets offer you insights into region-specific opportunities and developments.
North America Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027:
• U.S. Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• Canada Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• Mexico Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
Europe Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027:
• Germany Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• U.K. Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• France Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• Italy Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• Netherlands Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
Asia-Pacific Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027:
• China Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• India Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• Japan Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• Australia & New Zealand Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
Rest of the World Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027:
• Brazil Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• GCC Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
• South Africa Digital Home Food Delivery Africa Forecast 2017-2027
• Others Digital Home Food Delivery Forecast 2017-2027
This report covers these regions, as well as analysing other factors that could affect Digital Home Food Delivery and the wider Food Delivery sector. By also covering the below submarkets, the report gives readers a concise overview of the market:
• Software Only Marketplaces Forecast 2017-2027
• On-Demand Marketplaces Forecast 2017-2027
• Fully Integrated / Vertically / Integrated Marketplaces Forecast 2017-2027
Detailed information on Digital Home Food Delivery can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of the market. The analysis supports visiongain's conclusions, and our market evaluations will help your company when considering the Digital Home Food Delivery market.
View detailed company profiles of key players within the market with analysis of the product portfolios and strategies.
• Deliveroo
• Doordash
• GrubHub Inc.
• Takeaway.com
• UberEats
• Seamless
• Delivery Hero GmbH
• Just Eat Plc
• Food panda GmbH
• Talabat.com
Target audience:
• Restaurant chains
• Independent restaurants
• Takeaway companies
• Food delivery networks
• On-demand service companies
• Online software developers
• App developers
• Logistics companies
• Food ingredient suppliers
• Technologists
• Consultants
• Analysts
• CEO's
• CIO's
• COO's
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organisations
• Banks
Companies Mentioned:
Alibaba
AmRest Holding SE
Avaya
Baidu Waimai
Baskin-Robbins
Blue Apron
Box8
Buenos Aires Delivery
Carl's Jr
Caviar
Dabbawalas
Deliveroo
Delivery Hero
DeliveryChef.in.
DiningIn.com, Inc.
Dominos
Ele.me
Favor
Food On Click
Foodora
foodpanda
FreshMenu
Global Online Takeaway Group
Gobble
Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Grab
GrabBike
Grain
Heineken
Holachef
Hope & Glory
Hungryhouse Holdings Limited
iFood
Jack in the Box.
Just Eat
Khosla Ventures
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
KMLEE Investments Inc.
La Nevera Roja
LABite.com, Inc
Lieferando
Lieferheld
Line0.com
Lohi Steakbar
lovefoodme.com
Mail.Ru Group
McDonald's
Menulog
Munchbox
Munchery
Obica,
Orderpad
Paypal
Peachd
PedidosYa
Pizza Express
Pizza Hut
Plated
Prezzo
Red Robin
RestauranteWeb
Restaurants on the Run, LLC
Rocket Internet
Runnr
Russian Delivery Club
Sequoia Capital
SpoonRocket
SprigMaple
Spring
Starship Technologies
Steuben's
Sushi Sasa
SV Angel
Take Eat Easy
Takeaway
Tencent
theHoneyycombers
Tommi's Burger Joint
Uber
Uber Eats
Waimai Chaoren
Whole Foods Market
Yemeksepeti
Yourdelivery
Zomato
