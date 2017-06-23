India's Council on Energy, Environment and Water states, in a joint report with the Natural Resources Defense Council, that the growth in renewables in India could create 300,000 new jobs over the next five years.

As India's economy grows to accommodate a rising middle class, so too does the nation's thirst for electricity and - with it - a growing demand for renewable energy.

The National Solar Mission's bold goal of reaching 100 GW of solar capacity by 2022 is just part of a wider push to have India reach 175 GW of renewable energy capacity installed by that date.

These targets are helping to drive investment and interest in solar and wind power, with rooftop solar PV in particular seen as a potentially transformative sector both in terms ...

