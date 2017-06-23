The First Ever Marijuana ETF PlummetsIt's been a wild ride in the marijuana industry over the past few months. Stocks have been crushed, only to rally a few days later, only to find themselves on the losing end again by the next week. It's a roller-coaster ride, one that is not for the faint of heart, but it is also to be expected in an industry with so much hype surrounding it and so much money flowing in and out. All this makes the performance of the first ever marijuana ETF an even more complicated investment opportunity, or at least one that warrants.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...