SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- PetDesk, an app and reminder system that connects pet parents with their pet care providers to efficiently manage pet health, today announced it has secured $2.1M in Series A funding, led by Scottsdale-based Canal Partners. The injection of capital will be used to support PetDesk, which launched in 2014, through its next phase of growth. Canal Partners' Todd Belfer will be stepping on the board as the Series A director, along with David Paul as board observer.

The company plans to utilize the funds to increase its sales, customer success, and engineering teams, expand its market presence and accelerate new product development. With the Series A investment, PetDesk has raised $3.4M to date.

"PetDesk is changing the way pet owners and pet care providers collaborate and manage pet health, and we saw amazing potential in the company from the moment we discovered them," said Todd Belfer, managing partner, Canal Partners. "PetDesk has a tremendous opportunity to disrupt the pet health industry, and we're looking forward to helping them scale into new areas, and further their mission of helping pets live longer, healthier lives."

PetDesk was founded on the vision of extending the lives of pets by helping veterinary hospitals retain clients, grow their businesses, and foster communication with pet owners to better manage their pet's health. Some of the platform's features include:

Automated well-visit reminders for proactive detection of potential pet health issues

Mobile appointment management with calendar integration and reminders

Instant access to vaccination and prescription history from your vet

Personal to-do list for daily, weekly, and monthly pet care tasks





"Everyone on our team is a pet lover and we all want our pets to live as long as possible," said Taylor Cavanah, founder and CEO of PetDesk. "We're building this platform to help us be better pet parents and to help our high quality local veterinarians fight the corporate giants in the space. With our help, engaged pet parents and successful local veterinarians will generate millions of additional years of pet life."

Canal Partners will assist PetDesk's evolution with guidance on sales and marketing, executive leadership, and direct involvement in the company's board of directors. The investment firm prides itself on being effective partners in their portfolio companies by providing decades of knowledge and experience in growing profitable companies.

About PetDesk

PetDesk promotes better pet health by connecting pet health providers with their pet parent clients through an easy-to-use app that manages their pet's health. PetDesk's mission is to extend the lives of pets by getting them the care they deserve while also giving participating providers throughout the US and Canada a platform to optimize their businesses. Pet parents use the app to request appointments, coordinate prescriptions, remember to give medication, contact all of their pet care providers, with much more to come. PetDesk is currently available for iPhone, iOS devices, Android phones, and tablets. www.petdesk.com

About Canal Partners

Canal Partners is a venture capital firm that provides professional investor services and capital to B2B software and internet technology companies that have market-proven products and services. Canal Partners creates, and increases value for, highly scalable, revenue-generating, growth-oriented companies in a variety of internet and software-as-a-service businesses. With offices in Phoenix, Atlanta, and San Diego, Canal Partners works with select portfolio companies, actively participating in board, advisory, strategic, and support roles to increase scalability, financial stability, and shareholder value. Learn more at www.canalpartners.com.

Contact:

Beth Cochran

Email Contact

602-758-0750



Deb Caron

Email Contact

480-628-0270



