IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce that it has invested in the research and development of new cannabinoid-based medications to treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. alone over 15 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, and over 25 million with Asthma.

"More institutions continue to realize that Cannabis-derived medications are indeed a promising and effective tool to combat pulmonary diseases, and that there is a real paucity of delivery systems for cannabinoid medications. We've positioned CBIS at the forefront of the research for and development of delivery methods of these medications," stated CBIS' President, CEO, and Co-founder, Mr. Raymond Dabney.

The CBIS MDI (Metered Dose Inhaler) is proving to be effective and is in great demand as a tool in fighting pulmonary diseases. Asthma and COPD have varying stages of severity requiring different methods of treatment, and knowing this the CBIS Research & Development Team is aggressively pursuing the development and production of additional CBD/THC medications with different delivery systems to accommodate the patient disease degree and ability to consume or use the delivery method that best fits them. These treatments have the potential to help tens of millions of patients in the U.S., and many more globally.

As noted by researchers, cannabinoids can be bronchodilatory, immunosuppressive, and anti-inflammatory, suggesting that cannabinoid-based therapies might offer safer and more effective treatment options for COPD. Recent research has indicated that cannabinoid-based therapies might be effective in ameliorating the most important symptoms of COPD. "Targeting the heightened COPD-induced immune response in the lungs, CBD/THC medications mobilize myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), a group of white blood cells that inhibit T-cell proliferation and activation. Cannabinoids also exhibit anti-inflammatory effects through the inhibition of COX-1 and COX-2, two inflammatory enzymes. Cannabis appears to have different effects on lung function from those of tobacco. Cannabis use was associated with higher lung volumes, suggesting hyperinflation and increased large-airways resistance, but there was little evidence for airflow obstruction or impairment of gas transfer," stated Dr. Allen Herman, Chief Medical Officer of Cannabis Science.

The future management of pulmonary diseases may well lie in the healing properties of cannabinoid-based medications. CBIS' objective is to provide these medications and become a leader in the research and development of medications like CBIS' MDI and planned DPI (Dry Powder Inhaler), as well as liquid mist delivery (Nebulizer) systems and intravenous delivery mechanisms to meet patient needs.

According to the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine 2016 "The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids: The Current State of Evidence and Recommendations for Research", Marijuana does not impair lung function -- at least not in the doses inhaled by the majority of users, according to the largest and longest study ever to consider the issue, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers working on a long-term study of risk factors for cardiovascular disease (the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults or CARDIA study) tested the lung function of 5,115 young adults over the course of 20 years, starting in 1985 when they were aged 18 to 30. While tobacco smokers showed the expected drop in lung function over time, the new research found that marijuana smoke had unexpected and apparently positive effects. Low to moderate users showed increased lung capacity compared to nonsmokers on two tests, known as FEV1 and FVC. FEV1 is the amount of air someone breathes out in the first second after taking the deepest possible breath; FVC is the total volume of air exhaled after the deepest inhalation.

"Research like this only solidifies what CBIS has known and believed to be the case for these lung function diseased patients, and is in part the driving force for us to create medications and to develop delivery methods to treat this ever-growing problem in the world as air quality keeps declining and Asthma and COPD increases worldwide," said Mr. Dabney.

