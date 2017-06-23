Erria A/S will be deleted from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



The last day of trading the Erria A/S shares on the regulated market is 28 June 2017.



At the same time Erria A/S is admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 29 June 2017.



The above changes are made at the company's request.



For further information, please refer to the company's announcements.



ISIN DK0060101483 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Erria --------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 7,896,686 shares (DKK 78,966,860) --------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 15 30 05 74 --------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 2700 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ERRIA --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 49569 --------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: EUR 400,000 --------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North / 100 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: XCSE Other Equities / 229 --------------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: FNDK ---------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser Kapital Partner.



For further information, please contact Kapital Partner on + 45 31 33 02 15.



First North is the brand name for the MTF/alternative markets place operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636234