Erria A/S will be deleted from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



The last day of trading the Erria A/S shares on the regulated market is 28 June 2017.



At the same time Erria A/S is admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 29 June 2017.



The above changes are made at the company's request.



For further information, please refer to the company's announcements.



ISIN: DK0060101483 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Erria -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 7,896,686 shares (DKK 78,966,860) -------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 15 30 05 74 -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 2700 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ERRIA -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 49569 --------------------------------------------------------------



