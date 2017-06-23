Global Sanding Pad Market 2017-2021 - Increase in Use of Garnet - Forward Integration in Abrasive Market / Sustainability and Energy Efficiency - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sanding Pad Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global sanding pad market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Sanding Pad Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in use of garnet. Garnet is a precious stone, consisting of deep red vitreous silicate minerals. It is used for various commercial and industrial purposes. Commercially, garnet is used to make gemstones. Industrially, garnet is used as a replacement for silica sand in sanding purposes. Silica-based abrasives are increasingly replaced by garnet in many industries due to the strict regulations imposed on the use of silica abrasives.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in DIY activities. The growth in the DIY market is a key driver of the global sanding pad market. DIY practices encourage household consumers to manufacture and create products from scratch. This backward integrates to the use of raw materials. Sanding pad is a raw material used for smoothening, removal of materials, and scraping off layers from surfaces. The global DIY market will witness growth during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of knowledge on specifications of sanding pads. Sanding pads consist of a layer of sanding paper, which is backed by a sponge or fit into discs for ease of usage. These are further attached to sanders for various applications. Sanding discs of various specifications should be employed for different purposes.



Key vendors



Bosch

3M

Saint-Gobain

Stanley Black & Decker

Other prominent vendors



Astro Pneumatic

CGW

FastCap

Klingspor

Mirka

Nitto Kohki

PineCar

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sszx9r/global_sanding

