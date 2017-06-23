India Carbon Black Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2026 - Robust Growth in the Automotive Sector & Expansion of Vehicle Manufacturing Facilities to Drive Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The India carbon black market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% by the end of 2026.

India carbon black market is set to grow at a robust CAGR on the back of expanding manufacturing facilities of tire manufacturing companies coupled with implementation of antidumping duty on carbon black imports on offending countries by Government of India. Carbon black is a pure form carbon majorly used as reinforcement filler in rubber goods, tire, plastics and other products manufacturing industries. Robust growth in the automotive sector and expansion of vehicle manufacturing facilities has increased demand for tire products, growing demand for tires in automotive industries is anticipated to further drive leading tire companies to expand their production bases and boost sales of carbon black in India in the coming years.



Few of the major companies operating in India carbon black market include SKI Carbon Black (India) Private Limited, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Himadri Specialty Chemicals Limited, Continental Carbon India Limited, Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd. (India), Cabot India Limited, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd., Hebei Daguangming Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Kargos International Trade Co. Ltd. And Hebei Jingxian Xinyuan Rubber Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.



Companies Mentioned



Cabot India Limited

Continental Carbon India Limited

Goodluck Carbon Black Private Limited

Hebei Daguangming Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Hebei Jingxian Xinyuan Rubber Chemical Co., Ltd.

Himadri Chemicals and Industries Limited

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

SKI Carbon Black (India) Private Limited

Shanghai Kargos International Trade Co., Ltd.



