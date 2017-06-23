The PV research organizations ETIP, EUREC and Solarunited have submitted seven requests to all EU policy makers. According to the three entities, the entire PV supply chain must be preserved in Europe in order to give a future to the market and the R&D sector. The reason for the letter was the insolvency of Solarworld, which has spread fears that Europe could completely lose contact with the global market.

The European research organizations ETIP and EUREC along with the PV industry association Solarunited have issued an open letter - - Open Letter from European PV Community - in which they request urgent measures for the future of the European solar manufacturers. The letter, which is directed to all European policy makers, asks them to support the further development of the European PV manufacturing sector.

The reason for the letter are recent developments of the industry, which have spread fears that vital parts of the PV industry in Europe could be lost and, with them, other activities in the R&D sector.

Eicke Weber, former head of Germany's Fraunhofer-ISE and current president of EUREC, explains that the PV community in Europe is concerned about the risk of losing contact with the flourishing global market.

"The reason for the letter is of course the insolvency of Solarworld, Europe's last large solar manufacturer", Weber told pv magazine. "There is also the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...