A small increase of 2.6 % was recorded in the Central European country last year. The Austrian Photovoltaic Association is still calling for an adjustment of the state's Green Electricity Act to unleash the limited PV extension.

Last year, the austrian market grew by 2,6% and added 155.8 MW of new PV installations. Besides bio mass, PV was the only renewable energy source that could report an increase compared to 2015, the Austrian Photovoltaic Association (PVA) said on Thursday.

Notably new PV installation are still limited by the state's Green Electricity Act. ...

