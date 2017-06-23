The space agency has successfully deployed its new roll out solar array in space for testing. The new panels are lighter and more flexible than the standard folded arrays on older satellites.

Satellites usually rely on bulky solar arrays, folded with hinges similar to the rigid ones that are used to empower homes and businesses. NASA, therefore, has been looking for a smaller and lighter version than the traditional panels to make the next step to the future of spaceflight and upcoming missions.

The space agency has now reported a successful test deployment of its Roll Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology. Over the past weekend, ground controllers remotely rolled out the solar array, where it will remain attached on a robotic arm for the next seven days. In the meantime the panels will undergo a series of operational tests to ...

