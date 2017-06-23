Satellites usually rely on bulky solar arrays, folded with hinges similar to the rigid ones that are used to empower homes and businesses. NASA, therefore, has been looking for a smaller and lighter version than the traditional panels to make the next step to the future of spaceflight and upcoming missions.
The space agency has now reported a successful test deployment of its Roll Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology. Over the past weekend, ground controllers remotely rolled out the solar array, where it will remain attached on a robotic arm for the next seven days. In the meantime the panels will undergo a series of operational tests to