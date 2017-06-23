

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence deteriorated for a second consecutive day in June amid weakness in manufacturing, business services and trade, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Friday.



The business confidence index dropped to -2 from -1.1 in May.



The confidence measure for the business services sector eased for a fourth month in a row, mainly due to weaker forecasts for companies' own activity and also for general market demand.



Sentiment weakened in the manufacturing sector as company managers remained negative on their stock levels and also predicted a contraction in both demand and employment over the next three months.



Morale among retailers dropped as they anticipate a drop in demand and are thinking of cutting back their orders from suppliers.



Meanwhile, confidence improved in the building industry and demand forecasts were scaled up.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX