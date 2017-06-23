TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Dominion Citrus Limited (the "Company", "DCL") announces that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2016 Annual Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as Directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote held at Annual Special Meeting on June 22, 2017 are set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Outcome Votes % Votes Votes % Votes General Business of Vote For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Resolution to elect as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual shareholders' meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed: - John Blair Elected 20,500,840 99.96% 7,912 0.04% - Barry Cracower Elected 20,500,840 99.96% 7,912 0.04% - Paul Scarafile Elected 20,500,840 99.96% 7,912 0.04% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Special Meeting were filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Dominion

DCL is a diversified food company supplying fresh produce to a wide variety of customers in retail, foodservice and food distribution businesses. DCL provides procurement, processing, repacking, sorting, grading, warehousing and distribution services to its major domestic markets being Ontario and Quebec. DCL also supplies products to customers in the United States. The Company's website may be accessed at www.dominioncitrus.com.

Contacts:

Paul Scarafile

President & CEO

Dominion Citrus Limited

(416) 242-8341 x 250



