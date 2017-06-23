Research and Markets - Global Deep Learning Market Analysis 2014-2025 - Key Players are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Deep Learning Market Analysis By Solution, By Hardware (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), By Service, By Application (Image Recognition, Voice Recognition, Video Surveillance), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global deep learning market size is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2025

Considerable improvements in machine learning algorithms and advancements in deep learning chipsets are driving the industry growth.

Rapid improvements in fast information storage capacity, high computing power, and parallelization have contributed to the swift uptake of the deep learning technology in end-use industries such as automotive and healthcare. Further, the need for understanding and analyzing visual contents among enterprises in order to gain meaningful insights, is expected to provide traction to the industry over the forecast period.

The increasing prominence of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)-accelerated applications is leading to increased adoption of the technology in scientific disciplines such as deep learning and data science. Organizations are utilizing deep learning neural networks to extract valuable insights from enormous amounts of data for providing innovative products and improving customer experience; thereby, increasing revenue opportunities.

The technology is expected to gain prominence among key players and researchers, owing to its use in improvising artificial intelligence capabilities in Natural Language Processing (NLP), image & speech recognition, and computer vision areas. Solution providers are resorting to partnerships and collaborations to enter the deep learning space.

The key industry players include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ARM Ltd.

Clarifai, Inc.

Entilic

Google, Inc.

HyperVerge

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nznrgc/deep_learning





