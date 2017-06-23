

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are lashing out at Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, for his decision to schedule a hearing on two district court nominees before the American Bar Association has an opportunity to review and rate them.



Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and the eight other Democrats on the committee released a statement on Thursday expressing disappointment with the move by Grassley.



The Democrats note the hearing on the nominations of Timothy J. Kelly and Trevor McFadden to the D.C. District Court next Wednesday will come just 21 days after the nominees were announced.



Three weeks is not enough time for the ABA to complete its review, the Democrats said, noting the association is typically able to complete ratings within five weeks.



'The Senate Judiciary Committee has an obligation to thoroughly vet nominees for these lifetime judicial appointments,' the Senators said. 'Reviewing potential judges and ensuring they are qualified is one of our most important responsibilities. A nominee's ABA rating is an important part of that process.'



They added, 'Senators deserve the opportunity to take ABA evaluations into account as they review nominees, and the committee shouldn't hold hearings until the ABA has an opportunity to provide those ratings.'



An ABA spokesman told Politico the association always aims to finish the evaluations by the confirmation hearing but said 'the ABA does not have adequate time for its careful review' on Kelly and McFadden due to the truncated time frame.



