Global Surveying Equipment Market 2017-2021: Emerging Ocean Technology - Research and Markets

The global surveying equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Surveying Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging ocean technology. An industrial revolution is unfolding under the seas. Rapid progress in the development of robotics, artificial intelligence, low-cost sensors, satellite systems, big data, and genetics are opening whole new sectors of ocean use and research.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rapid urbanization in emerging economies. The world is undergoing a major wave of urban growth where more than half of the world's population live in towns and cities. Much of this urbanization is expected in Africa and Asia, bringing about huge social, economic, and environmental transformations.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is slowdown in Chinese economy. China's economic slowdown will impact globally in all types of industries because of two main reasons that include its increasing weight in world trade and rising share in total exports worldwide. Therefore, a significant slowdown in China's economy can give meaningful shocks to the global trade.

Key vendors



Kongsberg Gruppen

Raytheon

TOPCON

Trimble

Other prominent vendors



Teledyne Technologies

Thales

Faro Technologies

Hexagon AB

Ohmex

Valeport

Seafloor Systems

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



