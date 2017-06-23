sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.06.2017 | 16:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Surveying Equipment Market 2017-2021: Emerging Ocean Technology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Surveying Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global surveying equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Surveying Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging ocean technology. An industrial revolution is unfolding under the seas. Rapid progress in the development of robotics, artificial intelligence, low-cost sensors, satellite systems, big data, and genetics are opening whole new sectors of ocean use and research.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rapid urbanization in emerging economies. The world is undergoing a major wave of urban growth where more than half of the world's population live in towns and cities. Much of this urbanization is expected in Africa and Asia, bringing about huge social, economic, and environmental transformations.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is slowdown in Chinese economy. China's economic slowdown will impact globally in all types of industries because of two main reasons that include its increasing weight in world trade and rising share in total exports worldwide. Therefore, a significant slowdown in China's economy can give meaningful shocks to the global trade.

Key vendors

  • Kongsberg Gruppen
  • Raytheon
  • TOPCON
  • Trimble

Other prominent vendors

  • Teledyne Technologies
  • Thales
  • Faro Technologies
  • Hexagon AB
  • Ohmex
  • Valeport
  • Seafloor Systems

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application type

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ls3zsf/global_surveying

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire