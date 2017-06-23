

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department releases U.S. new home sales for May at 10:00 am ET Friday. Economists forecast the index to rise by 590,000 from 569,000 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell back against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1186 against the euro, 111.19 against the yen, 0.9701 against the franc and 1.2713 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



