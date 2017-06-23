GPS Tracking Device Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2023 - Analysis By Type, Deployment Type, GPS Tracking Device, Industry & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "GPS Tracking Device Market by Type (Standalone Tracker, OBD Device & Advance Tracker), Deployment Type (Commercial Vehicle, Cargo), Industry (Transportation & Logistics, Metals & Mining, & Construction) & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The GPS tracking device market is expected to reach USD 2.89 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.91% between 2017 and 2023. The growth of this market is propelled by various factors such as increasing commercial vehicle sales; and various government mandates such as electronic logging device (ELD), affordable price, high ROI, and vehicle theft protection.



The transportation & logistic industry accounted for the largest share of GPS tracking device market. The said industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. GPS tracking device is widely used in commercial vehicles such as trucks, trailers, buses, and light commercial vehicles for tracking purposes. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global commercial vehicle sales have surged by 3.27% and 4.37% in 2015 and 2016, respectively. This factor drives the deployment of GPS tracking of commercial vehicles, thereby driving the growth of transportation & logistics industry.



Advance tracker is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advance tracker is professionally installed in vehicles, and cargo and container not only provides vehicle location but also share engine diagnosis and various parameters for temperature-controlled logistics. The information related to vehicle performance captured by these devices is valuable, and thus the adoption rate of these trackers is high as compared to other types of GPS trackers.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the overall market during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the market in APAC are increased number of manufacturing facilities, aging infrastructure, and asset's safety and security.



One of the key restraining factors for the GPS tracking device market is nonstandard products that are coming into the market. To gain competitive advantage, some manufacturers are introducing low-cost GPS tracking devices in the market. These devices may lead to poor user experience because of substandard GPS tracking devices.

Companies Mentioned



Atrack Technology Inc.

Calamp Corporation

Geotab Inc.

Laird Plc.

Maestro Wireless Solutions Ltd.

Meitrack Group

Orbocomm Inc.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd

Ruptela Uab

Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Teltonika Uab

Tomtom International Bv

Trackimo Llc

Xirgo Technologies, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 GPS Tracking Device Market, By Type



7 GPS Tracking Device Market, By Deployment Type

8 Communication Technologies for Gps Tracking Device



9 GPS Tracking Device Market, By Industry



10 Gps Tracking Device Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



