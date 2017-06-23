Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc: Perma-Fix Environmental Services to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 27th in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ: PESI) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 27th in Toronto.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on June 27th. Registration will begin on Tuesday at 7:00AM, and the event will last until the evening. This event does not allow service providers - only portfolio managers, analysts, and private investors.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To register, please go to our website (http://microcapconf.com/conferences/toronto-2017/), and click "Request Registration"

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the Department of Energy ("DOE"), the Department of Defense ("DOD"), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates three nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide. For more information please visit http://www.perma-fix.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Tony Yu at tony@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Perma-Fix Environmental Services