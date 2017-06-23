DGAP-Ad-hoc: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Offer/Statement ICHOR Coal N.V.: Potential sale of 74% interest in Vunene Mining and Penumbra Coal Mining 23-Jun-2017 / 15:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)* *Potential sale of 74% interest in Vunene Mining and Penumbra Coal Mining* Ichor Coal N.V. wishes to inform investors that it has received a conditional offer for its 74% interest in Vunene Mining (Pty) Ltd and Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd. The management board is in the process of evaluating the offer, and even if accepted, there is no guarantee that this will lead to the conclusion of a successful transaction. 23-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: ICHOR Coal N.V. 30 Jellicoe Avenue Rosebank South Africa Phone: +27 (11) 268 1100 E-mail: johan.myburgh@ichorcoal.com Internet: www.ichorcoal.de ISIN: NL0010022307 WKN: A1JQEX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Stuttgart; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt End of Announcement DGAP News Service 585921 23-Jun-2017 CET/CEST

