Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Posting of Annual Report 23-Jun-2017 / 14:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *23 June 2017* *Arricano Real Estate plc* ("Arricano" or the "Company") *Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM* Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that it has sent its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2016 to shareholders, together with a notice convening the Company's 2017 Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be held at Office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus on 5 July 2017at 12:00 noon BST (14:00hrs local time). Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website at www.arricano.com. For further information please contact: +-------------------------------------+------------------------+ |*CEO: |Tel: +380 44 569 6708 | |Arricano Real Estate plc* | | |Mykhailo Merkulov | | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+ |Financial PR: |Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008| |*Novella Communications Limited* | | |Tim Robertson/Toby Andrews | | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+ |Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker: |Tel: +44 (0)20 7131 4000| |*Smith & Williamson Corporate Finance| | |Limited* | | |Azhic Basirov | | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+ |Joint Broker: |Tel: +44 (0)20 7087 4555| |*Whitman Howard Limited* | | |Ranald McGregor-Smith | | +-------------------------------------+------------------------+ Language: English ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 Sequence No.: 4336 End of Announcement EQS News Service 585945 23-Jun-2017

