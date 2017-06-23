Environmental Packaging Technologies Holdings, Inc.: Environmental Packaging Technologies Begins Expansion Phase of Manufacturing Facility Due to Increased Customer Demand

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / Environmental Packaging Technologies ("EPT") (OTC PINK: EPTI), a leading global bulk packaging and logisitcs company, announced today that it has just placed an order for key pieces of equipment needed to begin construction of their expansion phase on a second manufacturing line at its facility in Zeeland, Michigan. This additional production line will more than double the company's current production capacity.

"This new production line puts EPT in a strong position to keep up with the increased demand of new orders we are starting to receive and expect in the short term from both new domestic and international customers as well as repeat orders from our existing customers," said David Skriloff, CEO of EPT.

This new second production line is expected to be complete and operational by the end of this year and it is anticipated to also lower EPT's per unit production costs.

About Environmental Packaging Technologies

Environmental Packaging Technologies (EPT) (www.eptpac.com) is a publicly traded USA based global logistics company (OTC PINK: EPTI). EPT is a pioneer in the field of flexitank manufacturing, and it is the only company manufacturing its products in the United States. EPT's flexitank is a soft sided single use container enabling bulk shipment of non-hazardous liquids. Flexitanks are considered to be the least expensive and most environmentally friendly way to ship bulk non-hazardous liquids over long distances. One flexitank can hold up to 24,000 liters of liquids.

With the introduction of its patent-pending LiquiRideTM product, EPT opened the market for flexitanks to be utilized in 40' and 53' containers and trailers in both dry and refrigerated configurations allowing for the first time shipments of liquid requiring temperature controls.

EPT's flexitanks are used to ship a wide variety of liquids including latex and other chemicals, edible oils, wine, petroleum based products and many others. EPT provides flexitanks to shipping companies, logistics companies, manufacturer suppliers and consumer product manufacturers in more than 50 countries around the world. It has offices in the US, South Korea, the Netherlands and Argentina.

