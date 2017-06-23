Prospect Japan Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

THE PROSPECT JAPAN FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 28863)

FUND NAME NAV SEDOL NAV DATE The Prospect Japan Fund Limited $ 1.2301 B011QL4 23rd June 2017

Note: The Fund's NAV above includes a holding in Prospect Co. of Yen 270 million stock acquisition rights ('SARs') (valued at par) and 6,706,000 ordinary shares (valued at a price of Yen 66 per share) with 90 SARs having been converted, following the initial conversion date of 21 December 2015 and 2.598 million ordinary shares arising sold. The SARs can be exercised into shares of Prospect Co. at a price of Yen 54 per Prospect Co. share at any time prior to the expiration date of 20 December 2020 pursuant to the terms of the Exercise Agreement between the Fund and Prospect Co.

However, for information purposes only, if the SARs were to be 'fair valued' using the Black-Scholes-Merton model, in line with the annual financial statements, there would be an uplift of US$6,081,531.02 (31 December, 2016 annual accounts: US$7,684,136) from the NAV based on retaining the SARs at cost for the same date, the exercise price remains unchanged."

Top 10 Holdings

Symbol Security % of Total Assets 8563 THE DAITO BANK 26.29% 8562 FUKUSHIMA BANK 24.42% 9313 MARUHACHI WAREHOUSE 10.05% 8205 SHAKLEE GBL. GRP. 9.25% 3528 PROSPECT CO 5.64% 8521 NAGANO BANK 2.53% 1921 TOMOE 0.18%

Date: 23rd June 2017

