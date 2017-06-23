

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After suggesting Republicans opposed to the House healthcare bill should be primaried, President Donald Trump struck a softer tone in response to the four GOP Senators that have indicated their opposition to the Senate plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.



Trump described Senators Ted Cruz, R-Tex., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rand Paul, R-Ken., as 'four good guys and four friends of mine' in an interview with 'Fox & Friends' that aired on Friday.



'I think that they'll probably get there. We'll have to see,' Trump said. 'I think we're going to get there. We have four very good people that - it's not that they're opposed. They would like to get certain changes. And we'll see if we can take care of that.'



Following the release of a draft of the Senate Republican bill on Thursday, the four conservative lawmakers issued a joint statement saying they could not support the plan in its current form.



'Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor,' the Senators said.



They added, 'There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current healthcare system but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their healthcare costs.'



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has little margin for error with the bill, as he can only afford to lose the support of two Republicans and still pass the legislation.



Despite the opposition from the four Republican Senators, Trump seemed confident he would successfully reform the healthcare system in a way that has eluded his predecessors.



'If you look, the Clintons tried to get it and after years and years they couldn't do it. Obamacare was murder for them to get, and now it's failed.' Trump said. 'Well, I've done in five months what other people haven't done in years.



'People have worked on healthcare for many years. It's a very complicated situation from the standpoint you do something that's good for one group but bad for another,' he added. 'It's that very, very narrow path.'



Trump's remarks about the four Senators publicly opposed to the bill seem to reflect a different strategy compared to when he lashed out at members of the House Freedom Caucus for initially blocking the House bill.



After House leaders were forced to pull the original version of the bill in March, Trump took to Twitter to suggest he would fight against members of the group in the upcoming midterm elections if they don't get on board with his agenda.



'The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!' Trump tweeted at the time.



Members of the HFC would eventually support a revised version of the bill, which narrowly passed the House in early May.



