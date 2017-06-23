

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnny Depp's comment about assassinating the U.S. president has sparked controversy.



Depp was introducing his 2004 movie 'The Libertine' at the Glastonbury festival in the English county of Somerset, when he asked: 'Can you bring Trump here?'



As jeers erupted from the crowd, anticipating 'this will be in the press and it will be horrible,' he added: 'You misunderstand completely. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?'



Responding to subsequent cheers, Depp said, 'I'm not an actor. I lie for a living [but] it's been a while. Maybe it's about time.'



The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star acknowledged that his comments would prove controversial, and it did on social media.



'Casual Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?' GOP reps targeted & shot days ago,' tweeted one user, Chet Cannon, referring to a shooting last week in Virginia targeting a baseball practice session of the Republican congressmen.



The Secret Service is evaluating potential threats, ABC News reported.



Depp was apparently referring to actor John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.



Depp is at the British music festival as part of its Cineramageddon event, where his two more films are screening - Withnail & I, and Dead Man.



Depp arrived at Glastonbury in a vintage Cadillac and received a rock star welcome from revelers, reported Variety.



Friday marked the start of festivities at Glastonbury, which opened with a minute's silence to honor the victims of the recent terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.



