

Press Release 23 June 2017



Crossword Cybersecurity plc



('Crossword ' or the 'Company')



Grant of options



Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX:CCS, 'Crossword' or the 'Company'), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is pleased to announce that 11,500 options have been granted under the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive Scheme (the 'EMI Plan') to five employees.



The Company adopted the EMI Plan on 21 May 2014. The EMI Plan allows the grant of options to acquire fully paid Ordinary Shares to eligible employees ('Options'). Options are non-transferable, other than on death, and are non- pensionable.



The 11,500 Options, which were granted on 21 June 2017 vest in three equal tranches on first, second and third anniversary of the date of grant and are exercisable into 11,500 Ordinary Shares at a price of £1.90 per share.



Following this grant of options, the total number of Options outstanding under the EMI Plan will be 32,500. A further 88,158 Options are outstanding under an unapproved share scheme. The total number of Options outstanding following this grant will be 120,658 representing 3.79% of Crossword's total voting rights.



About Crossword



Crossword is a technology transfer company specialising in cyber security. Crossword works with universities who undertake advanced cyber security research in order to take their research through productisation to market.



Further information, please contact:



Tom Ilube- CEO, Crossword Cybersecurity Tel: +44 (0) 20 8973 2350 Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com



NEX Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels and Jon Isaacs, Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited www.alfredhenry.com Tel: +44 (0)207 251 3762



NEX Corporate Broker Claire Louise Noyce - CEO, Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com



