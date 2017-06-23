

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The United States has decided to suspend imports of beef products from Brazil citing safety concerns.



It is a major blow to Brazil, which is the world's biggest red meat and poultry exporter.



Latin America's largest nation is selling beef worth more than $12 billion a year, mainly to China, the European Union and the United States..



China and the European Union had already stopped importing beef from Brazil.



U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Thursday announced the suspension of all imports of fresh beef from Brazil because of recurring concerns about the safety of the products intended for the American market.



The suspension of shipments will remain in place until the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture takes corrective action, he said in a statement.



Several countries banned Brazilian meat in March, while USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has been inspecting all meat products arriving in the United States from Brazil since then.



FSIS has refused entry to 106 lots of Brazilian beef products due to public health concerns, sanitary conditions, and animal health issues. USDA made it clear that none of the rejected lots made it into the U.S. market.



As a preliminary step, it blocked five Brazilian facilities from shipping beef to the United States.



