CI Investments Inc. (-) CI Investments Inc.: Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc 23-Jun-2017 / 15:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *FORM 8.3* *PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE* *Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")* *1. KEY INFORMATION* +----------------------------+---------------------------------+ |*(a) Full name of |Cambridge Global Asset | |discloser:* |Management, a business unit of CI| | |Investments Inc., as portfolio | | |advisor to certain investment | | |funds | +----------------------------+---------------------------------+ |*(b) Owner or controller of | | |interests and short | | |positions disclosed, if | | |different from 1(a):* | | | | | |_The naming of nominee or | | |vehicle companies is | | |insufficient. For a trust, | | |the trustee(s), settlor and | | |beneficiaries must be | | |named._ | | +----------------------------+---------------------------------+ |*(c) Name of offeror/offeree|Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate| |in relation to whose |Plc | |relevant securities this | | |form relates:* | | | | | |_Use a separate form for | | |each offeror/offeree_ | | +----------------------------+---------------------------------+ |*(d) If an exempt fund |N/A | |manager connected with an | | |offeror/offeree, state this | | |and specify identity of | | |offeror/offeree:* | | +----------------------------+---------------------------------+ |*(e) Date position |June 20, 2017* | |held/dealing undertaken:* | | |_For an opening position | | |disclosure, state the latest| | |practicable date prior to |* In addition, CI Investments | |the disclosure_ |Inc. has dealt on previous dates | | |during the offer period as stated| | |at the end of form. | +----------------------------+---------------------------------+ |*(f) In addition to the |YES | |company in 1(c) above, is |_If YES, specify which: | |the discloser making |Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc._ | |disclosures in respect of | | |any other party to the | | |offer?* | | | | | |_If it is a cash offer or | | |possible cash offer, state | | |"N/A"_ | | +----------------------------+---------------------------------+ *2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE* _If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security._ _(a) _*Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)* +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ |*Class of relevant | *Ordinary NPV* | |security:* | | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ | | *Interests* |*Short positions* | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ | |*Number* | *%* |*Number* | *%* | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ |*(1) Relevant securities|*3374000*| *2.49* | | | |owned and/or | | | | | |controlled:* | | | | | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ |*(2) Cash-settled | | | | | |derivatives:* | | | | | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ |*(3) Stock-settled | | | | | |derivatives (including | | | | | |options) and agreements | | | | | |to purchase/sell:* | | | | | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ |*TOTAL:* |*3374000*| *2.49* | | | +------------------------+---------+--------+---------+--------+ _All interests and all short positions should be disclosed._ _Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)._ _(b) _*Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)* +-------------------------------------------------------------++ |*Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription|| |right exists:* || +-------------------------------------------------------------++ |*Details, including nature of the rights concerned and || |relevant percentages:* || +-------------------------------------------------------------++ *3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE* _Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in._ _The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated._ _(a) _*Purchases and sales* +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |*Class of |*Purchase/sale*|*Number of |*Price per | |relevant | |securities* |unit* | |security* | | | | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |Ordinary NPV |Sale |413,509 |10.83 | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |Ordinary NPV |Sale |400,000 |10.84 | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ *(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions* +-----------+------------+-------------+------------+----------+ |*Class of |*Product |*Nature of |*Number of |*Price per| |relevant |description*|dealing* |reference |unit* | |security* | |_e.g. |securities* | | | |_e.g. CFD_ |opening/closi| | | | | |ng a | | | | | |long/short | | | | | |position, | | | | | |increasing/re| | | | | |ducing a | | | | | |long/short | | | | | |position_ | | | +-----------+------------+-------------+------------+----------+ | | | | | | +-----------+------------+-------------+------------+----------+ *(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)* *(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying* +------+--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+-------+ |*Class|*Product|*Writing|*Number|*Exercise| *Type* |*Expiry|*Option| | of |descript| , | of |price per| _e.g. |date* | money | |releva|ion* |purchasi|securit| unit* |American| | paid/ | | nt | | ng, |ies to | | , | |receive| |securi|_e.g. |selling,| which | |European| | d per | | ty* |call |varying |option | | etc._ | | unit* | | |option_ | etc.* |relates| | | | | | | | | * | | | | | +------+--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+-------+ | | | | | | | | | +------+--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+-------+ *(ii) Exercise* +----------+-----------+--------------+-----------+------------+ |*Class of |*Product | *Exercising/ |*Number of |*Exercise | |relevant |description| exercised |securities*|price per | |security* |* | against* | |unit* | | | | | | |

| |_e.g. call | | | | | |option_ | | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+-----------+------------+ | | | | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+-----------+------------+ (d) *Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)* +-----------------+-----------------+---------+----------------+ |*Class of |*Nature of |*Details*|*Price per unit | |relevant |dealing* | |(if applicable)*| |security* |_e.g. | | | | |subscription, | | | | |conversion_ | | | +-----------------+-----------------+---------+----------------+ | | | | | +-----------------+-----------------+---------+----------------+ *4. OTHER INFORMATION* *(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |*Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any | |agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to | |relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or | |refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the | |disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in | |concert with a party to the offer:* | | | |_Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be | |included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or | |understandings, state "none"_ | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |*None* | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ *(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |*Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, | |formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure | |and any other person relating to: | | | |the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option;| |or | |the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any | |relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:* | | | |_If there are no such agreements, arrangements or | |understandings, state "none"_ | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |*None* | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ *(c) Attachments* +-----------------------------------------------------+---+ |*Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?*|Yes| +-----------------------------------------------------+---+ +---------------------+---------------+ |*Date of disclosure:*|*June 23, 2017*| +---------------------+---------------+ |*Contact name:* |*Anne Ramsay* | +---------------------+---------------+ |*Telephone number:* |*416-681-1771* | +---------------------+---------------+ _Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service._ _The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129._ _The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. [1]_ *Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)* +----------+------------+---------------+----------+-----------+ |*Date* |*Class of |*Purchase/Sale*|*Number of|*Price per | | |Relevant | |securities|unit* | | |Security* | |* | | +----------+------------+---------------+----------+-----------+ |June 15, |Ordinary NPV| Sale |150,000 |10.96 | |2017 | | | | | +----------+------------+---------------+----------+-----------+ |June 15, |Ordinary NPV| Sale |6,508 |10.9427 | |2017 | | | | | +----------+------------+---------------+----------+-----------+ |June 16, |Ordinary NPV| Sale |50,000 |10.955 | |2017 | | | | | +----------+------------+---------------+----------+-----------+ |June 16, |Ordinary NPV| Sale |213,770 |10.9467 | |2017 | | | | | +----------+------------+---------------+----------+-----------+ |June 16, |Ordinary NPV| Sale |400,000 |10.9463 | |2017 | | | | | +----------+------------+---------------+----------+-----------+ |June 19, |Ordinary NPV| Sale |666,213 |10.80 | |2017 | | | | | +----------+------------+---------------+----------+-----------+ Language: English ISIN: CA125521AA21 Category Code: RET - Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc TIDM: - Sequence No.: 4338 End of Announcement EQS News Service 585961 23-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e35863529128a93eafdd069c80151ba6&application_id=585961&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

