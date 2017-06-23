

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The annual Federal stress test was cleared by 34 top banks. The result shows strong capital levels and the ability of large banks to remain capitalized even in stressed situations. The Federal Reserve noted that these banks will be able to lend to households and businesses even at severe recession and throughout the economic cycle.



All banks except Morgan Stanley recorded higher-than-the-threshold level. The stress test is a mandatory exercise as per the Dodd Frank legislation. It had come in to effect in October 2012.



Earlier in 2008, when the credit situation was worse, several banks failed in stress tests. Since 2009, Federal Reserve has conducted seven rounds of stress tests.



For the latest stress test, the authorities presented a hypothetical loan loss of $383 billion to represent the worst global recession scenario. The stress factors included U.S. unemployment rising by around 5.25 percentage points to 10 percent and heightened stress in corporate loan markets and commercial real estate.



In the hypothetical stress scenario, aggregate common equity tier 1 capital ratio would fall from an actual 12.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to a minimum level of 9.2 percent in the hypothetical stress scenario. The capital ratio compares high quality capital to risk weighted assets. The 34 banks have more than $750 billion in common equity capital to tide over since 2009.



