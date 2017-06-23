

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. has suspended all imports of fresh beef from Brazil due to recurring concerns about the safety of the products.



The suspension of shipments from Brazil, the fifth largest exporter of beef to the U.S., will remain in place until the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture takes corrective action, the U.S. Department of Agriculture or USDA said in a statement.



Brazil exported about 152.7 million pounds of beef to the U.S. in 2016, representing an increase of 2 percent from the prior year. The U.S. imported the most beef from Australia, followed by imports from Canada, New Zealand, Mexico and Brazil.



Since March, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has been inspecting all meat products arriving in the U.S. from Brazil. The FSIS has refused entry to eleven percent of Brazilian fresh beef products, compared to the rejection rate of one percent of shipments from the rest of the world.



Since implementation of the increased inspection in March, the FSIS has refused entry to 106 lots, or about 1.9 million pounds of Brazilian beef products due to public health concerns, sanitary conditions, and animal health issues.



According to the USDA, the Brazilian government had pledged to address those concerns, including suspending five facilities from shipping beef to the U.S.



'Although international trade is an important part of what we do at USDA, and Brazil has long been one of our partners, my first priority is to protect American consumers. That's what we've done by halting the import of Brazilian fresh beef,' U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said.



Several countries, including Chile, Egypt and China, temporarily stopped imports of Brazilian meat after Brazilian police launched a probe in March, stemming from charges of corruption in the meat industry.



Several meat processing facilities in the Latin American nation have been accused of bribing inspection officials in exchange for allowing expired meats to enter the market.



