Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2017) - Aquarius Surgical Technologies (CSE: ASTI) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "ASTI", having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name Aquarius Coatings. Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Surgical Lasers Inc., is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Aquarius" in the search box. The video is also available for viewing on YouTube. (view here)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_ug9czdf3/Aquarius-Surgical-Technologies-CSE-ASTI-New-Listing

The company's flagship product for the urology market, the MP200, is a high performance, portable, cost effective diode laser, specifically designed to perform minimally invasive prostate surgery.

Although traditionally performed in a hospital operating room, the unique characteristics of this device combined with the clinical protocol developed by the company enables procedures to be performed as out-patient surgeries in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers and as an in-office procedure in private offices, in some cases under local aesthetic. This will dramatically increase access for patients, increase practice profitability and can significantly decrease costs to the medical system.

The company has entered into two exclusive distribution agreements, covering effectively all countries in North America. While the current focus is on the North American marketplace, the company's ultimate goal is to expand this offer globally and to this end initial relationships have been developed with established distributors in South America and Asia.

Aquarius acquired all the outstanding shares of Surgical Lasers for approximately $6.1 million which was satisfied through the issuance of approximately 4.6 million common shares and 1.5 million special series "A" shares. These special shares are convertible into common shares based on specific earning milestones being met. The company also issued 3.8 million shares to eliminate $3.8 million of debt.

The company recently closed a private placement for $3,025,000 through the issuance of 3,025,000 units at $1.00, with each unit consisting of 1 share and 1 warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $1.50 for 24 months.

The shares are trading at $0.85 and with 16.8 million shares outstanding, of which 10.8 million are escrowed, the company is capitalized at $14.3 million.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website, www.surgicallasersinc.com, contact Lorne MacFarlane, CFO, at 902-496-7594 or email lornemac@eastlink.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com